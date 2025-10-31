King Charles makes final decision on Prince Andrew in bombshell step

King Charles has finally broken silence as he responds to public opinion towards his defamed brother, Prince Andrew.



The former Duke of York is officially in for an exile as all of his Royal titles and patronages will be publicly stripped by His Majesty.

Royal expert Rebecca English has quoted in a statement from the Buckingham Palace: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

She further writes on X: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His Iease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continuc in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continucs to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” she notes.

This comes amid Andrew’s salacious friendship with convicted se offender, Jeffrey Epstein.