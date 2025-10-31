Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of staging baseball photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of staging their photos from a recent baseball game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were spotted in LA Tuesday night as they attended a special baseball match from the VIP seats, are called out for deliberately showcasing PDA.

Advertisement

Speaking about the couple, body langue’s expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “Meghan clearly slides over to cosy up to her husband for specific photos, curling in to register high levels of affection. There are hints that the pair were very aware of their visual image here though.

“In one pose they appear to be engrossed in the game, with Meghan's fingers up over her mouth and both staring ahead. The people behind them show contradictory poses though, appearing to be chatting and milling around as though this is not a defining moment on the pitch. The couple might have been watching the big screen though to see if their images went up to judge the reception of the fans here.”

She said: “While many celebrities prefer to watch their sport in virtual anonymity from the back rows, Harry and Meghan preferred to enjoy as high a profile as possible by sitting in the front row here, ahead of iconic stars of the game who were seated behind them, making themselves human catnip for camera attention on this baseball 'date night' in LA.”

“Their body language fluctuated,” Judi added. “At times they sat unsmiling and even showing some signs of inner tension with Harry clutching at his little finger while Meghan delivered a 'broken wing' gesture, clutching her neck or her necklaces with a raised hand and a bent wrist in an elegant, regal-looking gesture of specialness,” she noted.