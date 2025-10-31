Prince Andrew demands materials to keep mum, says source

Prince Andrew will only leave the Royal Lodge under certain circumstances.

The former Duke of York, who has been asked to vacate his 30-room abode at his earliest, is asking money in exchange.

A source tells journalist Richard Eden: "His only identity comes from his status

The source added: "Money. You'll need to pay him to go away...and pay him not to talk."

The source said: "Pressure on his children. He's always been transparent about his ambitions for his daughters."

They continued: "If you want to make sure your daughters are OK and are invited to Sandringham, and that they remain princesses, then you'd better [go] quietly."