Prince Andrew demands materials to keep mum, says source

Prince Andrew has his demands before he exits the Royal Lodge

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 31, 2025

Prince Andrew will only leave the Royal Lodge under certain circumstances.

The former Duke of York, who has been asked to vacate his 30-room abode at his earliest, is asking money in exchange.

A source tells journalist Richard Eden: "His only identity comes from his status

The source added: "Money. You'll need to pay him to go away...and pay him not to talk."

The source said: "Pressure on his children. He's always been transparent about his ambitions for his daughters."

They continued: "If you want to make sure your daughters are OK and are invited to Sandringham, and that they remain princesses, then you'd better [go] quietly."

