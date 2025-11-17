Andrew Mountbatten Windsor spotted near Royal Lodge as he shows reluctance

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: File photo

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been spotted near Royal Lodge, days after King Charles ordered him to vacate the property.

According to the local media, the former prince was photographed at Windsor Castle for the first time since losing his royal status earlier this month.

GB News reported that Andrew, the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, was seen on horseback in the castle grounds on Monday morning, chatting with a female riding companion.

It was the first public appearance of the disgraced royal in almost seven weeks since he lost his remaining royal titles over his links to late sex offender, Jeffery Epstein,

He was last seen on October 3.

The latest sighting has been seen as an evidence that he has yet to depart for the Norfolk estate.

Citing multiple, GB News reported that that the move could take months.

It said Andrew Mountbatten Windsor continues to reside at the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The report said that his eldest daughter, Beatrice, has visited him there recently and appeared downcast as she left.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, King Charles not only stripped his brother of his royal titles but also asked him to vacate Royal Lodge.



