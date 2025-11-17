Princess Beatrice, Eugenie turn desperate and heartbroken: ‘Mom its over for you'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step in front of their mom so she wont ‘gamble’ again

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have just taken it upon themselves to hit back against Sarah Ferguson and the reason revolves around her desire to make a final gamble.

Insight into this has been brought to light by a well placed insider who just sat down with Woman’s Day.

The source started the conversation off by explaining the sisters’ motivations and said, “Beatrice and Eugenie have no choice,” at the moment.

“They have to stop their mum from embarrassing them all again. They feel the only way is an ‘intervention’-type meeting with their husbands Edo and Jack – and quite literally take control.”

This is part of their “heartbroken” but practical approach they explain. “They simply cannot have their mum hiring teams of people to resurrect what was essentially a fake career.”

Especially “not when she has no funds – it’s a gamble that will not pay off this time. It’s over for Sarah, and the sooner she realises it, the better.”