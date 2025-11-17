 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie turn desperate and heartbroken: ‘Mom its over for you'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie have just stood against their mom to stop her from taking a major gamble

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step in front of their mom so she wont ‘gamble’ again
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step in front of their mom so she wont ‘gamble’ again

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have just taken it upon themselves to hit back against Sarah Ferguson and the reason revolves around her desire to make a final gamble.

Insight into this has been brought to light by a well placed insider who just sat down with Woman’s Day.

The source started the conversation off by explaining the sisters’ motivations and said, “Beatrice and Eugenie have no choice,” at the moment.

“They have to stop their mum from embarrassing them all again. They feel the only way is an ‘intervention’-type meeting with their husbands Edo and Jack – and quite literally take control.”

This is part of their “heartbroken” but practical approach they explain. “They simply cannot have their mum hiring teams of people to resurrect what was essentially a fake career.”

Especially “not when she has no funds – it’s a gamble that will not pay off this time. It’s over for Sarah, and the sooner she realises it, the better.”

More From Royals

Kensington Palace shares 'wonderful' news as Kate Middleton, William mark major milestone
Kensington Palace shares 'wonderful' news as Kate Middleton, William mark major milestone
Prince Harry 'eager' to return to UK soon with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry 'eager' to return to UK soon with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle strengthens her position with big-name industry deals
Meghan Markle strengthens her position with big-name industry deals
Prince Harry exposes major changes in the wind
Prince Harry exposes major changes in the wind
Piers Morgan invites Meghan Markle, Harry for interview
Piers Morgan invites Meghan Markle, Harry for interview
Sarah Ferguson calls leaving royals ‘liberating' despite financial woes video
Sarah Ferguson calls leaving royals ‘liberating' despite financial woes
Princess Beatrice reminded about the dangers of mixing with too many wealthy people
Princess Beatrice reminded about the dangers of mixing with too many wealthy people
Meghan Markle finally delights King Charles with major move video
Meghan Markle finally delights King Charles with major move
Harry, Meghan return threatens to shake up Prince William, Kate's role
Harry, Meghan return threatens to shake up Prince William, Kate's role