Piers Morgan invites Meghan Markle, Harry for interview

Piers Morgan has seemingly extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry by inviting them for an interview.

The outspoken journalist was speaking to the Sunday Independent.

Morgan said: "I'd rather interview Meghan Markle. If she and Harry would like to sit down for a two-hour interview on Uncensored, anytime they like.”

Piers Morgan also reacted to claims about his friendship with Meghan, saying "I wasn't good friends with her. I met her once."

He also recalled his first meeting with Archie and Lilibet doting mother saying, "I followed some stars because I really liked Suits...and she immediately messaged me with: 'Oh my god, I'm such a big fan', which is quite comical because of the way things played out.

"Then she said she was coming to London, and when can we meet up. We went to my local pub. I thought she was perfectly nice.”

The commentator further said Meghan cut him and others "stone dead" when she met Prince Harry.

Piers Morgan continues Meghan had seen an "opportunity" to garner great wealth.

Meghan also wanted to "wrestle" Harry away from his family and the monarchy in order to live the life of a "renegade royal", the TV presenter added.

Morgan went on saying, “That's exactly what she has done, which is very sad.”

About Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan also insisted he still doesn't believe a word she said in that.