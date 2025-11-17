Prince Harry exposes major changes in the wind

Prince Harry lets out changes in the wind: Expert

Prince Harry appears to have undergone a re-invention, former Royal photographer for Buckingham Palace, Ian Pelham Turner, feels.

He delivered this comment in a chat with Express UK and explained both the impact of this move, as well as the possible positives it may bring.

According to the expert its evident to many that Prince Harry has greatly ‘moderated’ his public comments, compared to his wife whose going on the offensive and becoming more vocal in comparison.

Calling it an ‘effective’ dynamic the expert said that while its true, “Harry will comment about certain things, but he's toned down a lot as well, and he's letting Meghan be slightly more outspoken, more resourceful.”

This led him to go as far as to say, “I think in reality, Meghan is a world leader. And I think if they just stopped attacking her all the time and just let her calm down, that she would rise to the top ranks.

A bit later into the chat the expert also pointed out Prince Harry’s visible ease during engagements and public events now that he’s started the process of reconciliation with his father and explained how this may have effected Meghan who is already more open and engaging on her social media account.

While Mr Pelham clarified too that, “Harry does the same, but Harry has a slightly quieter personality,” the expert explained. And “I think sometimes it's fine because where he is right now, I've noticed that Harry has toned down his remarks.”

“Anything that Harry says right now, it, what's going on in the back of his head is he doesn't want to mess up any opportunity to come back with Meghan and the children.” However, “it wouldn't just be Harry, the plan would be for the entire Sussex family to return to the U.K. and be welcomed back into the fold,” Mr Pelham added.

Hence, “I think there might be changes in the wind much quicker than we imagined right now,” he said while signing off too.