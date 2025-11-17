Princess Anne chooses silence in awkward moment during foreign visit

A newly-named orchid dedicated to King Charles and Queen Camilla was positioned beside a plant named after Diana, leaving Princess Anne speechless during her recent visit to the Asian country, according to the British media.

According to GB News, it happened during Princess Royal's third engagement of the day, when she was presented with a purple orchid in her honour.

"The event formed part of what Singapore promotes as its “orchid diplomacy” – the practice of naming a variety after visiting dignitaries or heads of state to symbolise friendships," according to GB News.

A statement issued by the royal family three days ago said that, "The Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence have been in Singapore, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Singapore."

It said, "During their time in the country, Her Royal Highness attended Audiences with the President and with the Prime Minister of Singapore and visited Kranji War Memorial."

The statement said "The Princess also unveiled the new potted orchid, ‘Delphinium Anne’, and heard about the manufacturing facilities on the Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus."

The statement issued on the social media accounts of the royal family did not mention the "newly-named orchid dedicated to King Charles III and Queen Camilla" and it's placement next to the plant named after Princess Diana.