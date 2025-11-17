Prince William's major strategy to build trust, forge family unity revealed

A royal expert has disclosed Prince William's major strategy to build trust, develop emotional resilience and forge family unity.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich revealed the future king’s strategy after his painful childhood.

The royal expert said, "Prince William’s forthright approach is no doubt derived from his wish to avoid the obfuscation prevalent in his childhood, which resulted in even more pain and royal dramas."

Hilary Fordwich further said, "William sees facing adversity as a family together, as a ‘normal family.’"

She added it is of ‘paramount importance’ to William. “Having openness with his children is a far better way to build trust, develop emotional resilience and forge family unity.”

William seeks to answer all the issues his children raise, welcoming their “curiosity and questions”, ensuring that they feel included and united as a family, the expert continued.

Another royal expert Helena Chard also made similar remarks saying the young Prince William carried the burden of his parents’ “unhappy and destructive relationship.”

King Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship had broken down and, as a result, their children Prince William and Prince Harry — but more so, William — felt “sad and helpless”.

“I imagine, insecure,” Helena said and added, “Prince William and Princess Catherine are working hard to keep their children abreast of everything."

The expert added, "They do not want their children hearing what could be devastating news from anyone else. They are right in the way they handle their affairs in an age-appropriate manner. They are bringing up a strong, resilient, self-assured and respectful young family, which bodes well for the future of the monarchy."