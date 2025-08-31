Prince Harry becomes a threat to his own hopes of royal reunion

Prince Harry stands in the way of his own royal reunion hopes

Prince Harry has become a threat to his own hopes of reunion with the royal family, particularly his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex may reunite with the royals during his upcoming visit to the UK, but rumours about a possible solo documentary on Princess Diana could make things more difficult.

The idea, linked to Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix deal, has raised concerns that it could damage his already strained relationship with William, the Prince of Wales.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said that while both brothers took part in documentaries for the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, William had made it clear they would not speak publicly about her again.

Speaking with The Mirror, “I’m sure Netflix are hoping that Harry will come up with an idea for a new Royal documentary, and the 30th anniversary of Diana‘s death would be an obvious choice.

“Harry and William cooperated with two very well received films marking the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death. Afterwards, William said the films were the final word on Diana, as he said ‘We won’t be doing this again, we won’t speak as openly or publicly about her again,’” she added.

“How sad it would be if Harry decided to go it alone on another film about her,” Bond commented, adding, “He shared that agonising loss with his brother.”

“They were in shock together, they grieved together, they walked side by side behind her coffin.

“A solo film by Harry would simply underline the bitter feud with his brother and would antagonise the rest of the family.”