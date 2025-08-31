 
King Charles's plans cast doubt on possible meeting with Harry

King Charles’s schedule could prevent meeting with Prince Harry upon his UK return

Web Desk
August 31, 2025

King Charles may derail Prince Harry’s reunion plans

King Charles is expected to ruin Prince Harry’s reunion plans upon his return to the UK due to monarch’s schedule.

The Duke of Sussex may not be able to reunite with his father as the King is usually in Scotland around the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, which falls close to the date of Harry’s charity event in London.

In a BBC interview earlier this year, Harry spoke of wanting to repair his relationship with King Charles, but royal commentator Jennie Bond cast doubt over his plans.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said, “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family.

“His visits are generally extremely brief and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death. So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”

Harry will travel to his home country in September for the WellChild Awards.

Meanwhile, the Royal family is expected to mark late Queen's third death anniversary on 8 September 2022 in Scotland.

