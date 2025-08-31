Explosive files against Prince Andrew spark uproar: ‘By law is demanded!'

Prince Andrew’s unofficial biographer weighs in on the ‘explosive’ files against him

Andrew Lownie, the writer of the book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York has just explained why he ‘needs’ the public to see the files that ‘by law should have’ come out by now.

The whole thing has been explained in his own piece for The Spectator.

In it the author answers his own questions and explains why the need for this files to be deposited in the National Archives is so grave.

“Why are these files so important?” he began by saying. “They would reveal who Prince Andrew took on his trips, who they saw and what business might have been done.”

Mr Lownie also dropped a bombshell when he added, “I already know from talking to diplomats that he brought along his daughters, with all the attendant security costs, giving them a Filofax of contacts to expand their networks.”

He also explained how difficult its been to get the The Information Rights Departments of the Foreign Office and the Department of Business and Trade to budge.

According to his own accounts they “have skillfully deployed every possible exemption from health and safety and national security to commercial confidentiality and personal data, to ensure the files – some of which by law should have been deposited in the National Archives after 20 years – remain closed.”

It led the expert to conclude with a personal comment of his own that reads, “In many ways, Entitled is a tragi-comedy – the story of how a popular royal couple fell from grace. I am interested to see how it may play out.”