Meghan Markle under fire for saying royal life felt ‘inauthentic'

Meghan Markle sparks backlash over comments over her life as royal

Meghan Markle has landed herself in trouble over her recent comment on life as a senior working royal.

The Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism after calling parts of royal life "inauthentic" in a new interview with Bloomberg Originals.

During the interview, Meghan said she felt restricted during her time as a senior royal, and that being able to express herself more freely now helps her feel more comfortable and authentic.

"But that’s a silly example,” Meghan said. “But it is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you want to dress, and you’re able to say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that’s being comfortable in your own skin."

Calling out Meghan, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said Meghan’s example was “ludicrous” and said it made her experience sound less serious.

Schofield told Fox News Digital, "I thought Meghan’s anecdote about pantyhose was ludicrous.”

She added, “In a story meant to remind us of how suffocating being a very brief member of the Royal Family was, Meghan tells the host, 'I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s when they came in the little egg.' That felt a little bit 'inauthentic.’”