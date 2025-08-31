Kate Middleton's family ‘leading' Prince William's decisions?

Kate Middleton’s parents are turning mentors of Prince William

Kate Middleton’s seems to have had a shocking effect on Prince William, so much so that many of their decisions are being ‘echoed’ in Forest Lodge as well.

Insight into this has been shared by royal commentator and expert Robert Lacey.

He spoke to People about this had admitted that the Middleton’s have an “an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren”, especially given how happy Kate’s own childhood was, according to the outlet.

“Kate’s family has set the pace, and William has been very happy to take the lead from them,” he also noted during his chat. So much so that Many decisions they’ve made echo Middleton decisions.”

For those unversed, much of the couple’s decision to give the heir and spares a ‘normal’ childhood takes from Carole and Michael Middleton’s own parenting decisions.

“I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do,” Mr Lacey even admitted before signing off.

This comment comes after a similar but opposite warning was issued by royal expert Ingrid Seward regarding the same issue, with Express.co.uk.

At the time she said, “She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground.”

Similar to her royal expert Jennie Bond also showed some apprehensions and added, “They can't change their destiny. But they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions,” she had said to OK! magazine.