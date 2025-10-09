Julia Roberts shares surprising reaction to Andrew Garfield's performance

Julia Roberts gushes over Andrew Garfield’s powerful first scene

Julia Roberts was immediately impressed by Andrew Garfield’s talent on the set of their upcoming film.

During a recent interview aired on Good Morning America for the promotion of their new movie After the Hunt, the 57-year-old actress appreciated the Spiderman star's acting skills and how she was taken with his talent the first day of filming.

"First take, [Andrew] just blows in and has this great scene," the Academy Award winner recalled.

"And you know, it’s a long scene and then it’s over. You know, ‘Cut.' "

Looking at Garfield's polished skill, she responded, "I was just like, 'Whoa, I’m sweating,'" Roberts shared.

Talking about her another costar, Ayo Edebiri, who played the role of her Robert's character, professor Alma's favorite student in their new film, she said, "It's been really such a beautiful thing to sit next to Ayo, who I really admire and adore, and to listen to the words she chooses, and the way that she sees the world and this movie."

In the Luca Guadagnino-directed psychological thriller, Roberts' character faces a difficult situation when her favorite student, played by Ayo, accuses her coworker and pal Hank, played by Garfield, of molesting her after a party at Alma's residence.