Mark Wahlberg's son adds to his tattoo collection

Mark Wahlberg's son debuts new tattoo sleeve

Mark Wahlberg's eldest son Michael has an interesting addition to his tattoo collection: a sleeve.

The Ted actor’s wife, Rhea Durham, recently shared a carousel of photos from her August highlights on Instagram.

Among the 20 snapshots was a snap of her eldest son, Michael, 19, sitting across from her at a restaurant with a fresh tattoo sleeve on full display. Despite crossing his arms, the detailed artwork — including a sword and dice — was visible on his right arm.

“August,” Durham captioned the post, which also featured family dogs, shots of her designer shoes, sweet moments with Mark, 53, and a photo of their younger son, Brendan, 16, relaxing on the couch.

Wahlberg and Durham, who married in 2009, are also parents to daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15. The family has been living in Las Vegas since 2022, a move Wahlberg previously called life-changing. “I miss California, I miss the weather,” he admitted on Today, “but the kids are thriving [in Las Vegas].”

"I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."