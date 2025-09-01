Prince William sending his spies to find out about Meghan, Harry's troublemaking plan

Prince William has reportedly issued new orders for his spies as the Prince of Wales wants them to find out what the Montecito troublemakers plan to feature in Prince Harry’s documentary about their mother Princess Diana.

This has been accused in a report by the New Idea, citing sources, after claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were considering a Princess Diana documentary to add to their list of streaming projects.

The insider says the future king wants his spies to find out just what the Montecito troublemakers plan to feature in the doco – which, if given the green light, would likely be released in 2027 to mark 30 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

According to a well-placed palace insider, Prince William absolutely lost it when he heard what his estranged brother and wife Meghan were up to.

The insider tells the New Idea, “William’s livid and he’s already instructed his team to look into options on how to stop this madness.”

Meanwhile, Archie and Lilibet doting father is facing warnings that any involvement in the Netflix documentary about Princess Diana could further damage his already fragile relationship with his elder brother Prince William.

The Daily Mail has reported that if Harry agrees to take part in the project, it would likely “torch” efforts at reconciliation between the brothers.