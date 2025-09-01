Meghan Markle's frustration hints at deeper issues with royal protocol

Meghan Markle's complaints show she misunderstood her royal role

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle never fully understood what being part of the Royal family meant.

According to GB News, Royal expert Jennie Bond said the Duchess of Sussex had trouble understanding what working as part of a team meant because personal freedom is sometimes limited in royal life.

This comes after Meghan made an appearance on The Circuit podcast, where the Duchess said she felt “inauthentic” during her time as a royal because of certain rules and traditions.

Meghan shared that she wasn’t always able to speak freely or express herself in a way that felt natural, prompting Bond to share her own experience.

“While Meghan herself said the comment about pantyhose was a silly example, it illustrated how she felt she could never be herself when she was part of the royal family,” she said.

“Would she really have got in any sort of trouble if she had worn different coloured tights or gone bare legged on a warm day? I doubt it.

She went on share her own example, revealing how she attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in a “flimsy, not particularly smart, summer frock and no hat because I couldn’t be bothered to dress up in the summer heat.

“I certainly didn’t wear tights. No one said a word. True, I am not royalty! But it shows that protocol isn’t as strict as some people make out,” she continued.

“I think it’s a further illustration of the fact that this confident and independent woman didn’t understand that she was becoming part of a working team: the Firm.

“She might not always be able to do things exactly her way,” Bond said of Meghan. “She says she wants to ‘show up in that space really organically and authentically.’

“Whatever that means, I hope she has achieved it.”