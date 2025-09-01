Brooklyn Beckham snubs another family milestone

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn has snubbed another family milestone amid rumours of rift with his parents.

David and Victoria took to social media handles, sharing son Romeo’s photos to mark his 23rd birthday.

The former football legend gushed: “You are kind, humble, polite, hard working and the most special person to everyone we love you so much.”

The proud father ended the sweet post by telling the birthday boy "have the most special day HAPPY BIRTHDAY big boy".

Victoria also took to Instagram and shared a photo of Romeo from their summer holiday, captioning the post: “Happy birthday! You are our everything, we love you so much. Your love and kindness fills our hearts every day!'

However, Brooklyn snubbed his brother Romeo.

Romeo’s birthday is the latest family celebration Brooklyn has snubbed as his feud with his parents rumbles on amid allegations of a widening family rift.

Brooklyn Beckham also skipped his father David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party in May.

He also has brutally snubbed David after the football icon was knighted in The King's Birthday Honours List.

David, who celebrated his 50th birthday without Brooklyn in attendance, officially became a Sir, and his wife Victoria is now a Lady.