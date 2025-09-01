'Determined' Prince Harry reaches out to William for reconciliation?

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘determined’ to reconcile with his estranged brother Prince William and privately urging the Prince of Wales for reconciliation.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the close friends of the duke have disclosed that Harry is determined to reconcile with William before the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

He tells the friends unity is the "only tribute their mother would have wanted."

The insiders tell the Radar Online, "Harry keeps telling people they need to make peace for their mother. He wants to do something that truly honors her and believes she would want her sons standing together.

"He's eager for William to be part of it – or at least to give his blessing – but William is reluctant.”

The royal source continued, "The public rows, particularly those tied to Meghan, have left him wary."

The report claims Harry has been privately urging his brother future king William to put aside years of tension and stand alongside him at future memorial events, including the Invictus Games when they return to the UK in 2027.

Harry and William last appeared together in 2021 to unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.