Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'

Prince Harry reminded ‘its not as easy as you think amid King Charles’ peace talk hopes

Prince Harry has just been issued a warning about having too high a hope for his meeting with King Charles, given the significance of September 8th, which is the death anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond was the one to highlight the upcoming date and told The Mirror, “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family.”

“His visits are generally extremely brief, and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death.”

“So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”

She also went on to question the chances that his meetings may well only be with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice as a result.

For those unversed, the Queen passed on September 8th, in 2022, at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle.

Following her death it was revealed by former prime minister Boris Johnson that she had been quietly battling bone marrow cancer behind the scenes.