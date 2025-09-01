 
Geo News

Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'

Prince Harry urged to reconsider his plans for a meeting with King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Prince Harry reminded ‘its not as easy as you think amid King Charles’ peace talk hopes
Prince Harry reminded ‘its not as easy as you think amid King Charles’ peace talk hopes

Prince Harry has just been issued a warning about having too high a hope for his meeting with King Charles, given the significance of September 8th, which is the death anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond was the one to highlight the upcoming date and told The Mirror, “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family.”

“His visits are generally extremely brief, and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death.”

“So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”

She also went on to question the chances that his meetings may well only be with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice as a result. 

For those unversed, the Queen passed on September 8th, in 2022, at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle.

Following her death it was revealed by former prime minister Boris Johnson that she had been quietly battling bone marrow cancer behind the scenes.

King Charles tourism plans for Windsor Castle laid bare
King Charles tourism plans for Windsor Castle laid bare
Prince William fears Harry reunion is ‘terrible idea' for King
Prince William fears Harry reunion is ‘terrible idea' for King
Meghan Markle gets bashful over Prince Harry seafood choices
Meghan Markle gets bashful over Prince Harry seafood choices
Meghan Markle ‘pity parties' are downgrading her image
Meghan Markle ‘pity parties' are downgrading her image
Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle for reassurance every day
Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle for reassurance every day
Meghan Markle drops BTS photo of Archie, Lili behind the lens
Meghan Markle drops BTS photo of Archie, Lili behind the lens
Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show
Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show
Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle's bow and curtsies
Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle's bow and curtsies