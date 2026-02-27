 
Princess Kate shares special necklace moment with fans

Prince William and Kate celebrate community and creators in Powys

Geo News Digital Desk
February 27, 2026

Prince William and Kate stepped out for their second joint engagement of the week, just days after dazzling on the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards.

The Princess was presented with a handmade pearl necklace by a little girl who had also crafted her own artwork for the occasion Oriel Davies.

Clearly touched, Kate beamed as she admired the thoughtful gift, later sharing the sweet exchange on Instagram with the caption: “Thank you for the necklace! @orieldavies”.

William and Catherine happily joined the session, chatting with budding artists and getting a closer look at their colourful creations.

By Thursday, the glamour had given way to tradition, with the couple pinning daffodils to their outfits, a nod to St David’s Day and a proud symbol of Welsh heritage.

Kate appeared particularly delighted by several of the designs, pausing to compliment the young creators and ask about their inspiration. 

Since being named Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, the pair have marked the national day with visits across the country in 2023, 2025 and now 2026. 

Royal biographer Russell Myers recently reflected on their partnership, describing a “really interesting dynamic” between them. 

According to Myers, the future king leans on Catherine not only in public life, but behind the scenes too.

