Prince Andrew 'isolated' at Balmoral as William bans him from family circle

Prince William cuts off Andrew at Balmoral amid memoir bombshell

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York is said to have 'housed separately' from Prince William, the Prince of Wales during royal family's annual summer retreat in Scotland.

According to RadarOnline Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were accommodated at Craigowan Lodge rather than inside the castle with senior royals.

The source stated, “The Balmoral living arrangement is very deliberate.”

Adding, “William wants nothing to do with Andrew in private or public, and doesn't want him anywhere near his wife or young kids.”

This comes just weeks before the release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody's Girl. Written before her death in April at the age of 41, the memoir details her alleged abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, as well as her accusations against Andrew, which he has consistently denied.

Although the youngest brother of King Charles has stepped back from royal duties since 2019, insiders claim that the memoir will reignite scrutiny of his ties to Epstein and bring the monarchy back into the controversy.

An insider shared, "The duke has tried to keep out of the spotlight, but this book will bring the whole sorry Epstein affair back again."

"William is a future king and he has been very clear – he does not want the monarchy dragged into any more of Andrew's messes," they added. "Andrew's links to Epstein is one of the most shameful chapters in the royals' already very colorful and questionable past."

Additionally, the sources claimed that Prince William is "desperate to give the monarchy and modern overhaul" after he takes the throne from his father King Charles.

They also noted that the Prince of Wales wants Prince Andrew "as far away from him as possible."

"Keeping Andrew away from him at Balmoral apart isn't just about convenience – it's about protecting the institution and literally stopping these two coming to blows," an insider noted.