King Charles seeks reunion with Prince Harry as he focuses on family healing

King Charles prioritises family unity amid hopes of reconciling with Prince Harry

King Charles is said to be seeking to mend his relationship with estranged son Prince Harry as part of a broader effort to heal divisions within the royal family.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked closely with the King for seven years, Charles values harmony and wants to resolve ongoing tensions.

While no official meeting has been confirmed, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex would meet with Charles upon his return to the country.

Harry will touch down in London next week to attend the WellChild Awards, set to take place on September 8.

Speaking on if Charles would welcome Harry back, Harrold told GB News, “I know what the King’s like, he likes everyone to be happy.”

“He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved,” he added.

He further noted that although a meeting between Charles and Harry remains unconfirmed, the recent discussions between their senior aides suggest “there’s something going on.”

“I think if his (Harry’s) father wants to see him, then he will see him. That’s what I think, and what we’ve seen recently is definitely signs that it could happen.”