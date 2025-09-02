Prince William, Harry rift: Photographer makes shocking claims about feuding brothers

Prince William, Harry feud began years ago, claims royal photographer

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift is said to have begun after the Duke of Sussex left the royal family, however, a royal photographer says otherwise.

Chatting with The Mirror, royal photographer Ian Lloyd claimed that William and Harry’s relationship may have started to change as early as 2009.

Speaking ahead of the new documentary William and Harry: The Unseen Photos, Lloyd said that during a photo shoot at RAF Shawbury, where the brothers were training as helicopter pilots, they didn’t seem very close and looked like they were just going through the motions.

"Looking back at my photos with hindsight, I can now see one or two tell-tale signs that things weren’t going that well between the brothers,” Lloyd told the publication.

He added, “When they posed for photos at RAF Shawbury in 2009, where they were both training to be helicopter pilots, they appeared to be going through the motions.

"At William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011, Harry looked quite fed up when I saw him.”

The photographer continued, “In his autobiography Spare, Harry says he wasn’t happy wearing his uncomfortable Blues and Royal uniform.

“The other reason he looked glum on the way back may be that he realised their lives were now on separate trajectories.

"Marriage to Meghan Markle has given Harry the family unit he so craved, but has also sounded the death knell for his relationship with his brother, which now seems beyond repair."