Meghan Markle beams as Archie flaunts adorable new skill

Archie and Lilibet are also seen watching Meghan Markle's work

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 02, 2025

Meghan Markle has disclosed her son Prince Archie’s new skill as the duchess shared rare photos of him and daughter Princess Lilibet.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared behind-the-scene photos from filming season two of her Netflix show.

She said, “Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine.”

“Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation!”

Meghan continued, “Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”

In one of the pictures, Archie, the eldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is currently sixth in line to the British throne, is seen operating clapperboard.

King Charles grandson enjoyed using the clapperboard as Meghan shared the pictures, however, his face was covered by a white heart for privacy.

Meghan also shared a BTS photo of Archie and Lilibet watching her work.

Previously, Meghan told People magazine, "I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that."

About son’s directing skills, Meghan opened up about that moment, saying: "Archie did the [filming clapboard]! Sweet moments."

"They would also come with my husband and visit me on-set, and I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share.”

