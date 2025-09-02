King Charles' Britain reminded of biggest mistake in 'discrediting' Prince Harry

King Charles’ rumored peace talks with Prince Harry land an important title

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner just sat down with the Daily Express to dish on what he finds to be the biggest problem, surrounding King Charles and Prince Harry’s rumored peace talks.

On a Zoom interview with the outlet Mr Turner admitted, “Charles has had a great deal of experience, as well, and he’s had the Queen to guide him, most of the time, continuity of monarchy is the most important thing of the lot.”

“In reality, the biggest mistake that anyone from the British side is trying to do to vilify Harry and Meghan, the big mistake is that all it does in Britain is remind people of Harry and Meghan.”

Near the end of his interview, he also touched on the sheer amount of ‘unsubstantiated’ chatter that exists against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It led him to say, “It’s just logic. If they laid off Harry and Meghan, there's a lot of books coming out knocking Harry and Meghan again, and what the Queen said, and all this stuff, and what I always say to all of these authors is ‘name your sources.’”

“If this is the case, then name your sources, it’s always used as ‘someone close to the Royal Family,’ name your sources.”

“I love the way American media works, you have a much greater depth in naming your sources, I know you protect them at times, I think you have a much more fundamental, cleaner method of journalism.”