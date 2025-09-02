Prince Harry to face ‘awkward' situation as Duke set for UK return

Prince Harry braces for ‘awkward’ King Charles reunion ahead of UK trip

A former royal butler has made a surprising comment about Prince Harry, who is set to return to UK to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8.

According to Grant Harrold, the Duke of Sussex still holds a deep fondness for Balmoral Castle and would welcome the chance to return.

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US, Harry has only made brief visits to the UK, often staying in private hotels.

However, Harrold, who served King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, told GB News that “Harry would probably love to spend time at Balmoral.”

“This is just my view,” he added. “I think he would love to go up there and be on the farm in his element.

“I just don’t know with everything that’s gone on, because it could be awkward,” Harrold continued, adding that Balmoral is “Harry’s kind of place,” as it is where royals can “just be themselves.”

While it is not confirmed, reports suggest that Harry would meet with King Charles upon his return to his home country next week.