Kate Middleton's fears for Harry reach new height over planned public humiliation

Kate Middleton’s fears about Prince Harry have reached high tide

Kate Middleton is reported to have been overcome with fears surrounding her brother in law once more, and it relates to Prince William’s feelings towards a slimmed down monarchy.

For those unversed, while the original idea has been proposed by King Charles, and took effect by way of not only his hiring’s within the Firm, but also in his Coronation which was scaled down compared to that of his own mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

As of right now its being reported by well placed sources that Prince William is almost ‘demanding’ a similar arrangement, leaving Kate Middleton to feel “deeply emotional.”

According to Heat World Kate’s fears mainly revolve around Prince Harry’s emotions and how he may ‘take’ the proposed changes.

The insider was also quoted saying, “for William, the summit is about the monarchy’s survival. He wants to slim down the institution, focusing on his family and the next generation.”

“He sees a future where it’s him, Kate, their kids, and a handful of working royals.”

And when it comes to his younger brother, the source admits “Harry and Meghan just don’t fit into that vision anymore,” in his brother’s eyes.

However, that is not to say Kate Middleton is on board, because “Kate’s spent years trying to keep communication open with Harry, and this could shut the door forever.”

Another point of fear, according to the same insider is that “Kate know that if titles are removed, Harry will take it as nothing less than a direct attack on him and his family.”

“There’s no way he’d see it as anything other than a humiliation. If that decision is made, ties will be severed,” they made it clear.

Not to mention she worries William might regret going too far” at the same time.