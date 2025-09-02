King Charles torn over meeting Prince Harry next week

King Charles unable to decide whether to meet Prince Harry during London visit

King Charles is facing a difficult time as he is said to be torn over whether to meet Prince Harry, who is set to touch down in UK next week.

The Duke of Sussex will arrive in London to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8, a date that also marks the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to a report by GB News, while Charles is open to reconnecting with Harry, he knows that it would not sit well with Prince William.

The Prince of Wales is said to be strictly against the idea, with a friend saying he believes it would be a serious mistake, though he won’t challenge his father’s decision.

“Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier,” they told Daily Beast.

“He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens.

“But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea.”



The possible reunion would occur after Harry told BBC that he would "love" reconciling with his family.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," said the Duke, adding that he had now "forgiven" them.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry continued. "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."