‘Clashing' Prince Harry handed a stern warning about King Charles

Prince Harry gets stark warning about his fate should King Charles not see eye to eye

A butler that served the Royal Family for a number of years, Mr Grant Harrold has just spoken out about Prince Harry, revealing his own personal nuggets of wisdom and advice towards the best course of action with King Charles.

According to GB News, while the conversation didn’t start off with seriousness, given that Mr Harrold recommended the Duke and Duchess to “Speak to Elon Musk, get a rocket to go to the moon,” instead, he quickly reiterated that what needs to be done is a ‘rethink’.

He was even quoted saying, “I think they’ve got to change the narrative.”

“I think they’ve got to change how they do things and just become more… Look, I’m not saying they’ve not got strong feelings, I know they have, but somebody’s got to back down,” he also added getting more candid.

Because to Mr Harrold “the King, you know, the household, they’re not going to obviously back down. So I think what they’ve got to do is… I’m not saying that it’s right or wrong, they’ve got to do something, otherwise it’s just going to keep clashing.”

Before concluding he also added, “So they have to do something in order for it to go forward. Otherwise, it’s just going to be a mess. You don’t go forward.”

For those unversed, this comment has come just a day after reports surfaced that Prince Harry has placed many a demands forward, for his upcoming chat with the King, during his UK trip for the WellChild Awards.

“Harry doesn’t want another trip where he feels unprotected and exposed. He wants iron-clad guarantees — not vague promises,” celebrity news reporter Rob Shutter claims.

Furthermore, “Harry insists Meghan must be treated as HRH. That means family member must show her the formal respect of bows and curtsies.”