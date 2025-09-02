Kate Middleton follows Prince Philip's 'golden rule' about royal life

Kate Middleton follows Prince Philip's 'golden rule' about surviving royal life

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly following Prince Philip’s 'golden rule' about surviving royal life.

Prince William’s grandfather Prince Philip reportedly shared a ‘golden rule’ with the future queen and seemingly issued a blunt warning about surviving royal life.

According to the Fox News Digital, Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton on avoiding celebrity status while representing monarchy.

Prince Philip told Kate Middleton "If you think the attention is on you personally, you’ll end up in trouble.

"The focus is on your role, what you do, what you support. It’s not focused on you as an individual. You’re not a celebrity. You represent the royal family."

The publication quoted Gyles Brandreth’s 2021 book "Philip: The Final Portrait" claiming this.

The book claims Prince Philip advised that one crucial way to avoid feeling like a star was to "never look at the camera" when photographers were present.

Philip was reportedly "relieved" that Prince William had found a "level-headed girl" like Kate.

Brandreth shares "I have been on walkabouts with [the Princess of Wales].

"She does not look at the camera. Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter at hand, never about herself."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the publication it was easy for the Princess of Wales to follow Philip’s advice.