Royal house says Princess is recovering after prolonged illness

The Thai king's eldest daughter, who has been gravely ill in hospital for more than two years, is recovering after suffering a blood infection this month, the palace said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol has been unconscious in hospital since falling ill during a military dog training session in December 2022.

She suffered a severe infection in the bloodstream this month and was receiving continuous treatment to stabilise her blood pressure, according to the palace.

"The medical team has reported that Her Royal Highness's infection is getting better and Her Royal Highness's blood pressure has stabilised," the Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement on Sunday.

"The medical team are continuing to give antibiotics to control the infection and are using machines to help the function of her lungs and kidneys," it added.

Educated in Britain, the United States and Thailand, Bajrakitiyabha held several positions with the United Nations and campaigned for better treatment of women in prisons.

Known in Thailand as "Princess Bha", the 46-year-old is the only child from King Maha Vajiralongkorn's first marriage.

She is seen as close to her father, and was appointed to a senior role in his bodyguard command a year before her hospitalisation.

The 73-year-old king, who has seven children from four marriages, has not announced his chosen heir, though succession rules favour men.