Ewan McGregor recalls nasty injuries while filming 'Star Wars'

Ewan McGregor gets honest about his filming experience of 'Star Wars'

Ewan McGregor, who is famous for his role as young Obi-Wan Kenobi, has opened up about an incident from Star Wars that he will never forget.

At the 2025 edition of Fan Expo Chicago, he candidly discussed how the stuntman Nash Edgerton injured himself while filming the movies.

Recalling the stunt he was performing with the stunt man for a rain fighting scene, he said, "He was my stunt double for years in Star Wars... His mum was on set to visit and he was doing, you know, the fight in the rain with Jango Fett,” as per Entertainment Weekly.

"I had to do a big back flip and he landed and he broke his teeth! And he was like, he was so aware that his mum was there that he was just like, "I'm alright mum!'" he told the crowd, before adding, "He really hurt himself. He's got lovely teeth."

The Hollywood actor starred in Star Wars prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old actor shared that he wanted to join the cast of Star Wars: Andor for season 3.

He told the crowd, “I watched Andor and I watched the first episode of it at home with my little boy, and then I realized what everyone was talking about. And then watched all of the whole of the first season and all of the second season just on my own without him."

“Because I couldn't wait to get through it all. You know, he watched bits of it with me, but I thought it was great. I really liked it. And then I got really excited. I was thinking, 'I think I'm in this timeline. I think I could be in Season 3,”Ewan McGregor concluded.