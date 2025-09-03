 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega dishes on her secret to look flawless

Jenna Ortega got candid about beauty tips and tricks that she followed to look gorgeous on big screen

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Jenna Ortega reveals how she wants to represent herself
Jenna Ortega has dished on how she gets ready for her on-screen characters in her entire career.

While promoting her upcoming half part of Wednesday season 2 in an interview with Who What Wear, the Scream actress candidly shared tips and tricks to look pretty.

Revealing the secret to look pretty, she said, "Beauty is the way that you’re choosing to represent yourself. It’s a pretty important piece of the puzzle.”

Highlighting the importance of hairstyling and make-up for her roles in movies, Ortega continued, "Often with characters, it’s one of my favourite parts of the job, speaking with the hair and makeup artist and establishing what the look is going to be, because it’s the character getting herself ready every day.”

"It’s very interesting and insightful to know what is important to them and what they want to be seen as, so often, when I get ready for these characters, I play around with the makeup myself, and then we go from there, just so I have the experience of putting it on and figuring out what’s natural to me,” the 22-year-old actress explained.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress detailed her look for her famous on-screen character Wednesday Addams.

"But it also kind of naturally lends itself, sometimes, if you don’t know who the character is fully, and you try something on, they’ll tell you what they want or they don’t want,” she told the outlet.

“For example, [when playing] Wednesday Addams, it was very clear when something wasn’t pale enough or dark enough or grey enough; it’s very intuitive,” Jenna Ortega concluded.

Wednesday is set to return with Part 2 of season 2 on September 3, 2025.

