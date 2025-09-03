Josh Allen opens up about his go-to approach to unwinding

Photo: Josh Allen shares how he unwinds after 'NFL' season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been opening up about how he gets in the zone before games and unwinds afterward.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Allen, 29, revealed how he’s spending the final days before the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys.

“Mentality-wise, I’m just trying to enjoy my time off because I know once we go back it’s hitting the ground running,” he said.

Allen capped his 2024 season by winning the NFL MVP Award, and he admits he still feels “a lot of gratitude, a lot of thanks” more than six months later.

However, he insisted the accolade has not changed the way he approaches leadership.

“I’m still going to try to be me, that’s all I’ve tried to do throughout my career,” he said.

The quarterback also shared his game-day rituals.

“When fueling up before a game, I don’t eat anything,” Allen said. “If it’s a day game, I typically don’t eat before. If it’s a late game, I’ll throw in a little buttered pasta.”

Before hitting the field, Allen admitted listening to one particular song, Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life.

“That gets me ready to go,” he explained.

Later in the chat, Allen shared that he enjoys a cheat day featuring wings and Pepsi, Cherry Pepsi being his favorite.

As for the ultimate wing dip, he firmly said, “There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s blue cheese.”