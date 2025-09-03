 
Geo News

King Charles ‘aches' to see Archie, Lilibet amid estrangement from Prince Harry

King Charles heartbroken over royal rift with Prince Harry amid hopes of reunion

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

King Charles longs to reunite with Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

King Charles longs to see his son Prince Harry as his heart aches to see his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, per new report.

The monarch is said to be deeply affected by his ongoing rift with the Duke of Sussex and hopes to reunite with him soon.

According to New Idea Magazine, palace insiders have revealed that Charles no longer wants the estrangement to continue.

Charles was moved to tears during the 80th VJ Day ceremony, with source claiming that he was missing his son, whose emotional letter he received the same morning.

“Charles doesn’t want this estrangement any longer – but Harry and Meghan make things impossible,” the source said.

They added, “He still loves his son and aches to see his grandchildren, Lilibet and Archie.”

As per reports, Harry asked for forgiveness in his letter to King Charles as he does not have any other way to get in touch with his father. 

Meanwhile, it is still not clear if Charles would meet with Harry upon his return to London next week for the WellChild Awards.

