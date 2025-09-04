 
Geo News

Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle will not get a chance to get another season for her show, says an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 04, 2025

Meghan Markle loses attention as Netflix might not renew With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show is set to come to an end after just two seasons.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently enjoying the release of her Netflix show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ will not be given a chance to renew her content for another season.

Joe Lyons, spokesperson for Pundit Arena, said: "Following reports that 'With Love, Meghan' is under review by Netflix, the odds suggest we may have already seen the final season. At 1/2 to be cancelled after season two, its future looks uncertain and attention is now shifting to what Meghan does next."

The betting expert adds: "A memoir leads the market at 8/11, which would see Markle follow in the steps of her husband, Harry, who released his own book in 2023. Entering the world of fashion is another plausible avenue for Meghan, priced at 3/1.

"A return to acting also remains on the table for the Duchess of Sussex; she’s 6/1 to reappear on our TV screens as an actress,” he noted.

Prince William working desperately to erase one part of his upbringing
Prince William working desperately to erase one part of his upbringing
Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted
Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted
Meghan receives warning Archie, Lilibet may regret being in Netflix promotion
Meghan receives warning Archie, Lilibet may regret being in Netflix promotion
Meghan Markle shares TWO key back to school tips for parents video
Meghan Markle shares TWO key back to school tips for parents
King Charles marks special visit to historical venue
King Charles marks special visit to historical venue
Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'
Prince William delays telling son George about his 'destiny'
Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women video
Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle