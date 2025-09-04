Meghan Markle loses 'attention' as Netflix might not renew 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show is set to come to an end after just two seasons.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently enjoying the release of her Netflix show titled ‘With Love, Meghan,’ will not be given a chance to renew her content for another season.

Joe Lyons, spokesperson for Pundit Arena, said: "Following reports that 'With Love, Meghan' is under review by Netflix, the odds suggest we may have already seen the final season. At 1/2 to be cancelled after season two, its future looks uncertain and attention is now shifting to what Meghan does next."

The betting expert adds: "A memoir leads the market at 8/11, which would see Markle follow in the steps of her husband, Harry, who released his own book in 2023. Entering the world of fashion is another plausible avenue for Meghan, priced at 3/1.

"A return to acting also remains on the table for the Duchess of Sussex; she’s 6/1 to reappear on our TV screens as an actress,” he noted.