Queen Camilla trolled with Diana's pictures after Cornwall visit

Princess Diana and Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla traveled to Cornwall Tuesday to celebrate the work of several charities under her patronage, including the 25th anniversary of ShelterBox UK, the international disaster relief organization.

During her visit to Truro, the Queen met with staff and volunteers at ShelterBox headquarters, observing how the charity has evolved its response to humanitarian disasters since she first encountered it during a 2006 visit to Pakistan.

She served as the charity's president from 2007 before becoming patron.

The Queen also visited representatives of the Cornwall Community Foundation at Wave House Church and unveiled a new helicopter named "The Duke of Cornwall" at Cornwall Air Ambulance headquarters in Newquay.

She has served as patron of the air ambulance service since 2009.

The royal family's Instagram posts documenting the visit drew thousands of likes but also sparked controversy in the comments section.

Several users shared images and GIFs of Princess Diana, prompting heated exchanges between Diana supporters and those defending Queen Camilla.

Diana married Charles on July 29, 1981, in what appeared to be a fairy-tale wedding.

However, tensions emerged partly due to Charles's relationship with Camilla, with Diana famously saying "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" during her 1995 BBC interview.

The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in August 1996.

Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005, and she became Queen Consort when he ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022.