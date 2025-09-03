Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show faces cancellation amid poor ratings

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan may get cancelled after the season 2, according to latest reports.

According to latest Netflix ratings, the Duchess of Sussex’s show failed to enter the top 10 most streamed shows of the week.

This means Meghan is now facing doubts about the future of her series, as betting site Pundit Arena gives high odds that the show will be cancelled after just two seasons.

Their spokesperson Joe Lyons said there’s a real chance the most recent season could be the last, per The Express.

"Following reports that 'With Love, Meghan' is under review by Netflix, the odds suggest we may have already seen the final season,” Lyons said.

He added, “At 1/2 to be cancelled after season two, its future looks uncertain and attention is now shifting to what Meghan does next."

"A memoir leads the market at 8/11, which would see Markle follow in the steps of her husband, Harry, who released his own book in 2023,” he continued.

“Entering the world of fashion is another plausible avenue for Meghan, priced at 3/1.

"A return to acting also remains on the table for the Duchess of Sussex; she’s 6/1 to reappear on our TV screens as an actress."