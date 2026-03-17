Meghan Markle receives surprise message after nod to special UK tradition

Meghan Markle took a slightly different approach as she seemed to have marked UK’s Mothering Sunday with a sweet message.

The Duchess of Sussex, who marked her return on social media last year, has been keen on commemorating important occasions and holidays and that includes a beloved British tradition of Mother’s Day on March 15, different from the internationally recognised May 10.

While she didn’t pen a particular message this year, she teased special pink floral arrangements for a table centre, suggesting a gathering would be taking place.

She also shared a short clips of Lilibet at their Montecito home and of the book she had been reading: They Bloom Because of You – a collection of poems written by Jessica Urlichs.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum was seen flicking through the book, which is contains heartfelt poetry about the emotional journey of raising children and the personal changes a mother goes through.

Jessica seemed to have stumbled upon Meghan’s post and was left in shock. She couldn’t contain her excitement as she celebrated the big moment.

“When @meghan the Duchess of Sussex shares your book, you go into shock, you share, and you celebrate,” she wrote, adding a crying emoji and a red heart. “I’m so honoured, beyond words. I love how this book is touching so many mums around the world! What a huge moment x.”

It wasn’t long after Meghan responded to the New Zealand-based poet, revealing how her it has been her ‘current bedside book’.

“My mom friend, Christina, shared it with me. My current bedside book. From one mama to another - thank you x,” she commented alongside a red heart.