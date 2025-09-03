Meghan Markle faces disappointing news about Netflix show

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow regarding Netflix show

With Love, Meghan didn’t make it to the latest list of Netflix’s Top 10 shows, and that's a new blow for Meghan Markle.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, released the second season of her lifestyle show on August 26, and the show failed to make it to Top 10 of that week. Whereas the first season of the show achieved that feat, but still had dismal overall viewing numbers.

According to the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, the viewership has dropped as the "curiosity factor has worn off".

He added: "The Royalist understands the show is languishing somewhere in the mid-to-late 30s, a very disappointing performance given the publicity blitz, lavish spending, and Meghan’s own boasts about commanding a crew of 80."

Sykes also claimed that Meghan posted "fresh images of her children" on her Instagram profile to "distract from incoming bad news".

However, Meghan’s show has already been green lit by the streaming platform for a holiday special series in December.

A statement from Archewell Productions read: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration."

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy," it teased.