Prince Harry, King Charles can only mend ties through private meeting

Expert says Prince Harry, King Charles must meet in private to move forward

Prince Harry and King Charles are unlikely to repair their strained relationship unless they meet in private, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the only way the monarch and the Duke of Sussex could reunite would be through a private meeting.

He said that rebuilding trust would only be possible through a private conversation, but added, “there is no chance of that happening.”

Fitzwilliams said he believes that if the father-son duo do not meet during Harry’s upcoming UK visit, the blame will likely fall on the Sussexes.

The reason behind it would most likely be Meghan’s recent comments about the Royal Family in a Bloomberg interview.

The expert added, “If King Charles does not see Prince Harry on his next visit, the blame is likely to fall on the Sussexes.

“Meghan has just attacked the Royal Family again in her interview on Bloomberg saying she did not feel authentic when a working member.”

He continued, “In May, Harry gave an emotional and erratic interview on the BBC when he lost his case on security. The meeting between royal aides did suggest something might happen soon, and someone probably leaked that.

“Netflix would obviously like Harry to be involved in a documentary to commemorate 30 years since Diana’s tragic death. This may be highly controversial, especially with William, probably with Charles.

“So no one will blame him (King Charles) if he keeps his distance. However, they might meet and it might lead to something.”