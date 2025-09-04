Josh Allen makes surprising confession about wife Hailee Steinfeld's talent

Josh Allen recalls emotional moment with Hailee Steinfeld that left him in tears

Josh Allen tugged at some heartstrings while praising his wife Hailee Steinfeld’s acting.

In a recent chat on Hard Knocks with host Kyle Brandt, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 29, got emotional while speaking about his wife.

Brandt, who said Allen has “very strong opinions” on movies, asked him to review Sinners, Steinfeld’s latest film.

“A+,” he replied immediately.

“Because it combines a lot of different aspects of life. My wife absolutely kills it. And hopefully award season coming around, people make the right decision,” he explained.

Brandt joked that Allen might not be the most talented in his marriage, saying, “The NFL MVP is the second most talented person in his own marriage. Is that a crazy hot take?”

Allen smiled and responded, “Absolutely not. One thousand percent, and I'm okay with it.”

The quarterback also recalled the proud moment of watching the film’s premiere.

“When we watched it at the premiere, I was crying at the end. I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it,” he admitted.

Brandt noticed Allen’s teary eyes, saying, “You’re welling up already.” Allen laughed and joked, “Stop it!”