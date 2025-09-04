Cardi B gushes over beau Stefon Diggs

Cardi B says boyfriend Stefon Diggs changed her life

Cardi B is sharing an insider look at her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 32, opened up on Wednesday about their romance in a recent cover story with Billboard, calling the Buffalo Bills wide receiver, 31, both inspiring and grounding.

"Personally, I’ll never complain about my job or about lack of sleep. I’m not super disciplined. I don’t really have a sleep schedule," Cardi began.

She added, "I don’t ever like to map out my day. I don’t even like to schedule my month. It just overwhelms me. The one thing I’ve been learning is to be more organized and not complain."

The WAP hitmaker then spoke of Diggs' routine, admitting how it gives her perspective.

"He has to do two different things: learn his playbook and get physical. He has to be in bed at a certain time and wake up at a certain time," she said.

"I’m like, 'Oh, my gosh. You’re literally in the military. You really work hard.' I work hard, but I can take a little break," Cardi continued. "I can lay back and I don’t have to be running, but it’s very inspirational to see how hard somebody works. It’s just like, 'Wow. You should be proud of yourself.'"

The mom-of-three, who is in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Offset, also addressed what it’s like dating again under the spotlight.

"It was very tough, but it is what it is. It’s tough hiding. It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today," she said. "I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was like 21."

Cardi married the Migos rapper, 33, in 2017 and filed for divorce three years later after giving birth to daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 1, and son Wave, 4, and then again in July 2024 following a reconciliation.

Cardi then went Instagram official with Diggs, 31, on June 1.