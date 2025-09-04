 
Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant celebrates his 61st birthday

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship in 2019

September 04, 2025

Keanu Reeves reportedly rang in his 61st birthday with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The visual artist, 52, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glimpse from the celebration, posting a photo of a heart-shaped cake lit up with candles and decorated with Reeves’ name in dark frosting.

"Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" Grant wrote in a lengthy caption.

She also reminded fans that Reeves has no official social media presence. “If you, or anyone you know, is being taken advantage of online by someone pretending to be Keanu, please seek out help from the social media platform or your local law enforcement,” she noted.

Grant then wrapped up her post with a personal message to the John Wick star. “I am so grateful for your love and partnership. Now back to painting! xo.”

The artist’s post comes months after she sparked marriage rumors in June, with later reports also claiming she has been playing a bigger role in Reeves’ life and career decisions.

“Everybody around Keanu knows Alexandra is weighing in on his biggest decisions these days,” a source told Examiner.

“She’s been urging him to slow down between projects and diversify his career with theater acting, comedies and family films — and even his long-held passion of playing live rock’n’ roll,” the source added.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2019. 

