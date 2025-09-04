'The Last of Us' star gets 'cool' honour

Bella Ramsey gushes about Madame Tussauds honour

Madame Tussauds London is known for creating stunning wax figures to honour several famous personalities. Bella Ramsey, the breakout star of The Last of Us, is the latest one.



The look-alike wax model was displayed on Thursday as the actress in a statement said, "It's so cool to have 21-year-old Bella frozen in time. It's been such a formative year for me, as 21 is for most people."

"And so to have it represented in the form of a Madame Tussauds figure is a unique honor."

They continued, "I want to say thank you to the studio artists for their care, craftsmanship, and passion."

"It's been incredible to be the subject of their work and witness their tenacious attention to the tiniest of detail throughout this process."

"I'm excited for everyone to see the fruits of their labour, and meet me at my stillest," the star added.

Bella also earned a nomination at the 77th Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The recent season of The Last of Us showed how far the characters, particularly Bella's character, tend to go to exact revenge on the killers of her father-figure, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal).

In an earlier interview with EW's The Awardist podcast, they said, "I'm back in Vancouver filming a different thing."

"The last time I was here, I was in the midst of the blood, sweat, and tears filming season 2. I feel like I've reached the point of recovery now," they shared.

The Last of Us is streaming on HBO Max.