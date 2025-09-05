'Peacemaker' position at major chart revealed

'Peacemaker' season two dominates major charts

As Season 2 debuts, Peacemaker reached the top of the Whip Media chart of streaming originals among U.S. consumers.



According to reports, the DC series, whose initial ranking was at No.2, ultimately jumped to the first spot in the following list.

Peacemaker — HBO Max

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Prime Video

Dexter: Resurrection — Paramount+/Showtime

Upload — Prime Video (Season Premiere)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Paramount+

Twisted Metal — Peacock

Love Island USA — Peacock

Foundation (2021) — Apple TV+

Platonic (2023) — Apple TV+

Wednesday — Netflix

Moreover, Amanda Waller, who is connected to the universe of Peacemaker, is set to get its separate series. “We're working on it, so we'll see what happens,” the co-DC head James Gunn earlier told People.

He continued, "Some things have moved faster than others. Waller's not been the fastest. But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again."

His clarification comes after the filmmaker deleted a post on social that said a scheduling shuffle delayed the Amanda series.

“Unlike most studios, we’ll never start production on a process if the script isn’t finished. Quality is the utmost priority,” he said.

Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.