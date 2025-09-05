Meghan Markle is making Netflix bleed money: ‘Its a massive problem'

Stark problem Netflix is losing money on due to Meghan Markle comes to light

Meghan Markle has just been called out for the way season 2 of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has been received.

The commentator in question is U.K. brand and culture expert Nick Ede, who spoke to Newsweek recently.

“The viewership is down, people don't really care about With Love, there's some fans who will always be appreciative of it,” he started by saying.

He also noted how inversely, “for Netflix, the headache here is that, is this going to convert into sales for their product, are they actually going to make money from this?”

Reason being, “If you think about it, they haven't really made any money just yet,” Mr Ede pointed out.

“Their investment must have been huge into actually creating the product and building the brand, rebranding it and putting it out there and this Season 2 is a missed opportunity which could have been a glorified infomercial if they'd got it right.”

While the expert admits season 1 did hit a lot of good marks, and went viral, particularly because of the flower sprinkles, a product from Meghan’s As Ever line, Mr Ede feels “it is a problem because obviously they filmed it back to back.”

“If they had done two separate seasons they could have done a lot product placement with her As Ever brand but obviously when the show first started they didn't have any products.”

“So you would see her using some flower sprinkles or you would see her drinking a glass of rosé but you wouldn't actually attribute that to As Ever so there isn't crossover here,” and “that's why there is a massive problem,” he admitted before concluding.