 
Geo News

Kate Middleton shares rare update about Prince George's growth spurt

Kate Middleton talked about kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Kate Middleton talks about Prince George's growth spurt

Kate Middleton is sharing rare tidbits about her kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Kate visited the Natural History Museum in London with Prince William on Sept. 4 to view the institution’s newly renovated gardens.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, talked to some locals during the visit.

When one person asked about their kids, Kate replied, "They're getting big now."

She also hinted that George already wears the same size of shoes as her.

"George is already in my shoes."

The local then told Kate that she was one of the fans outside the hospital when the Princess gave birth to George, Charlotte, and Louis at St. Mary's Hospital.

"It only feels like yesterday," she reflected.

The local also recalled that Kate sent breakfast for the locals waiting outside the hospital.

"Good, you got it," replied the future Queen. "It was the least I could do."

The Princess of Wales paid a small homage to her kids during the visit by wearing a delicate gold necklace featuring charms of their initials.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit came a day after George, Charlotte, and Louis went back to school as summer vacations came to an end. 

Wig expert gives verdict on Kate Middleton's hair
Wig expert gives verdict on Kate Middleton's hair
Princess Anne returns to royal duties after birthday
Princess Anne returns to royal duties after birthday
Royal fans react as Buckingham Palace shares 'very sad news'
Royal fans react as Buckingham Palace shares 'very sad news'
Royals react to Giorgio Armani's death
Royals react to Giorgio Armani's death
Prince Harry told to remove ONE attention diverting thing from Invictus Games video
Prince Harry told to remove ONE attention diverting thing from Invictus Games
Meghan Markle 'extremely' annoys Prince Harry with latest decision?
Meghan Markle 'extremely' annoys Prince Harry with latest decision?
Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent
Prince William, Kate Middleton tug at heartstrings remembering the Duchess of Kent
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana
Kate Middleton defended amid backlash by expert who worked for Diana