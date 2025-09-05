Kate Middleton shares rare update about Prince George's growth spurt

Kate Middleton talks about Prince George's growth spurt

Kate Middleton is sharing rare tidbits about her kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Kate visited the Natural History Museum in London with Prince William on Sept. 4 to view the institution’s newly renovated gardens.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, talked to some locals during the visit.

When one person asked about their kids, Kate replied, "They're getting big now."

She also hinted that George already wears the same size of shoes as her.

"George is already in my shoes."

The local then told Kate that she was one of the fans outside the hospital when the Princess gave birth to George, Charlotte, and Louis at St. Mary's Hospital.

"It only feels like yesterday," she reflected.

The local also recalled that Kate sent breakfast for the locals waiting outside the hospital.

"Good, you got it," replied the future Queen. "It was the least I could do."

The Princess of Wales paid a small homage to her kids during the visit by wearing a delicate gold necklace featuring charms of their initials.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit came a day after George, Charlotte, and Louis went back to school as summer vacations came to an end.